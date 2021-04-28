Moberly murder trial — third day in a JCMO court

(MissouriNet) — The prosecution will call additional witnesses today (Wednesday) in day three of James Addie’s murder trial in Jefferson City, a trial that’s being broadcast live on Court TV.

The 54-year-old Addie is charged with first degree murder for the death of Molly Watson. They both worked at the Moberly Correctional Center (MCC). The case has been moved from northeast Missouri’s Monroe County to Jefferson City, on a change of venue. Prosecutors say he killed Watson, his fiance, to hide his affair from his wife of 22 years. Defense attorney T.J. Kirsch questioned Addie’s ex-wife Melanie, during Tuesday’s cross-examination. He asked her about items that James Addie bought without her permission, and asked if she lit those items on fire. She testified no, but says she wanted him to be more responsible with money. Melanie Addie is testifying for the prosecution.