Seven years behind bars for JCMO shooter

KMIZ 17 – A Jefferson City man was sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with a shooting that happened in October.

25-year-old Xavies Parks pleaded guilty to felony charges of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm.

The shooting happened at the Break Time off Ellis Boulevard in Jefferson City.

The victim told police that Parks was staring at him “as if he wanted to fight and asked Parks why he was staring at him.” The victim then says Parks shot him several times before running out of the store.