State holds off on making Missourians repay unemployment checks sent in error

(MissouriNet) — Just two days after being grilled again by state lawmakers in both parties, the Missouri Department of Labor is suspending all collection of unemployment overpayments for the state and federal portion, at this time.

Missouri House Special Committee on Government Oversight Chairman Jered Taylor of Nixa made the announcement on the House floor Thursday afternoon in Jefferson City, to bipartisan applause from colleagues. The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has testified that the state overpaid more than 150-million dollars in unemployment benefits last year. DOLIR says 46-thousand Missourians have been impacted by the unemployment overpayments. Taylor tells House colleagues that collections are being suspended “until we get the work done in this body.”