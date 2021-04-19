Strange case of animal abuse

KMIZ — 17 — Cole County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Blair Oaks High School student after he allegedly bit the head off of a dead, baby chicken.

A news release from Sheriff John Wheeler said 19-year-old Charles Slater was arrested and booked into the Cole County Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor count of animal abuse.

Wheeler said deputies interviewed multiple students about the incident that allegedly happened on Wednesday.

The release said Slater admitted to deputies he committed the act on a dare.