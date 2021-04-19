Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now

Strange case of animal abuse

KMIZ — 17 — Cole County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Blair Oaks High School student after he allegedly bit the head off of a dead, baby chicken.

A news release from Sheriff John Wheeler said 19-year-old Charles Slater was arrested and booked into the Cole County Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor count of animal abuse.

Wheeler said deputies interviewed multiple students about the incident that allegedly happened on Wednesday.

The release said Slater admitted to deputies he committed the act on a dare.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer