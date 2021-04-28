The hunt continues in an apparent Fulton abduction

KMIZ 17 – – The Fulton Police Department is still investigating a possible kidnapping in the 500 block of 10th Street.

Fulton police followed up on dozens of leads and tips, but they are still unable to identify the subjects or vehicle involved.

Based on witness accounts, FPD says it’s believed the female knew the subjects in the vehicle.

the suspects’ vehicle. The vehicle is the gray Dodge Charger in the background.

The victim is believed to be a white female, 5’3″ tall with a thin build and short, brown hair. She was last seen a black short sleeve shirt and white shorts.

They are looking for three possible suspects __A Hispanic man and two black males.