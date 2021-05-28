Lawmaker is accused of having sex while on duty as a cop

(AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol is reviewing allegations that Republican Rep. Chad Perkins had sex with a drunk 19 year old while on duty as a police officer in 2015.

Highway Patrol Capt. John Hotz confirmed to The Associated Press Thursday that the agency received a request for an investigation from the Pike County prosecutor. Perkins, 42, previously worked at the Bowling Green Police Department, which is in Pike County.

Hotz said the Highway Patrol is “currently conducting a preliminary inquiry.”