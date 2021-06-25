KWOS / Jefferson Bank Person You Should Know with Austin Petersen & John Marsh
June 25, 2021
- This person was born and raised in the Jefferson City / Holts Summit area, is married and has two children.
- This person is known to follow-thru and not drop the ball
- This person works BEHIND the scenes for one of our most active public figures in JCMO
- This person says that they have the BEST JOB at the CITY.
- This person says the best part of the job is community involvement.
- If you have ever wondered how Mayor Carrie Tergin seems to make it to most every event in the city … this person keeps her informed and on schedule.
Favorite part of your job?
WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Jennifer Suchaneck / Administrative Assistant to the Mayor and City Administrator / City Of Jefferson
- Jennifer works for City Administrator, Steve Crowell and in a nutshell, he says she bring what he calls, “ADDED VALUE” to every aspect of the job she holds at the CITY. Not matter what it is, Jennifer seems to make every meeting and activity better.
- Mayor Tergin, admits that she wouldn’t be able to accomplish and DO everything she does without Jennifer. She not only keeps her on track, but she also assists with phone calls to the Mayor’s office every day. Jennifer Suchanek is the key to the success of Jefferson City and is always open to the adventures of the Mayor … whatever that might be!