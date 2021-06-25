KWOS / Jefferson Bank Person You Should Know

KWOS / Jefferson Bank Person You Should Know with Austin Petersen & John Marsh

June 25, 2021

This person was born and raised in the Jefferson City / Holts Summit area, is married and has two children.

This person is known to follow-thru and not drop the ball

This person works BEHIND the scenes for one of our most active public figures in JCMO

This person says that they have the BEST JOB at the CITY.

This person says the best part of the job is community involvement.

If you have ever wondered how Mayor Carrie Tergin seems to make it to most every event in the city … this person keeps her informed and on schedule.

Favorite part of your job?

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Jennifer Suchaneck / Administrative Assistant to the Mayor and City Administrator / City Of Jefferson