Flash flooding creates a scary night and a clean up in Mid – Missouri

(JCFD) – During the evening of 06/26/21 the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to 8 water related incidents along with several suppression and EMS incidents. 6 civilians were removed to safety. Fire crews also secured one propane tank that floated loose due to flash flooding. 10 additional off duty personnel were called in to support Fire Department operations.

During this period the Jefferson City Fire Department was dispatched to the area of business 50 west and Ravenwood to assist Regional West Fire Protection District with a vehicle stranded in water and a residential structure with occupants requesting assistance due to flood waters. JCFD crews contacted 18 residents in the affected neighborhood and assisted with the evacuation of 5 residents from the flood waters. The vehicle in question was found to be unoccupied. 5 suppression personnel, 1 chief officer including 1 boat and a squad responded to assist Regional West. Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cole County EMS, and the Jefferson City County-wide Dispatch Center assisted Regional West with this incident. The Jefferson City Fire Department would like to remind the public to never drive around barricades or through any standing water. The Washington Park Ice Arena flooded again due to the water.