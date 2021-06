A Moberly man is dead and some Jefferson City officers are under investigating after a police – involved shooting Monday afternoon. 32 – year old Clay Willingham was shot and killed after he allegedly threatened officers with a rifle during a traffic stop near Walgreens and Capital Mall around 2 – pm yesterday. Witnesses said they heard four to five shots fired. The Highway Patrol will handle the investigation. The incident closed down West Truman Blvd. near Capital Mall for hours.