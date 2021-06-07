Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
KWOS - John Marsh

West Truman at Hyvee – Concord Baptist shut down after a police – involved shooting

Jefferson city Police are investigating an officer involved shooting on West Truman Blvd (3700 block) near Walgreens and Concord Baptist Church. The road is closed to traffic. There’s a large black SUV covered in a tarp blocking the road. KWOS has confirmed that one person is dead. the investigation is on going.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer