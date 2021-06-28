New Covid numbers grow in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 467 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total case count since the start of the pandemic to 522,889.

The state dashboard says new cases are up by 19.6% over the past seven days. The positivity rate is currently at 7.7%. Missouri tested 49,048 people for the virus in the past seven days.

The state also added 188 probable cases of the virus to the dashboard Sunday. In total, 93,187 probable cases of COVID-19 were discovered through antigen testing.