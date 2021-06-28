Listen to KWOS Live
Prison inmate who ran off from Sedalia work detail is behind bars

(MissouriNet) — A Tipton Correctional Center work release inmate has been captured after running away last Tuesday from the state fairgrounds in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. On Saturday, law enforcement officers found Jason Laird all the way in the Ozark County area in southern Missouri. Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says Laird is believed to have stolen a MoDOT vehicle after taking off. Laird is serving a seven-year prison sentence for eleven felonies, including first-degree burglary, stealing firearms and stealing a vehicle. 

 

