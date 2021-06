Three people are hurt, two of them seriously, after a crash in Cole County. The patrol says a car tried to pass another vehicle on Route B near Schulte Road yesterday (tue) morning. It crashed into an SUV coming the other direction, causing that car to overturn. The driver, Haylee Smith, and a passenger in the car, Lexis Strutton, both suffered serious injuries. The other driver , Zion Strickland, is also moderately hurt. All three went to the hospital.