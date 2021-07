A Columbia police officer is sentenced to two years of probation in the death of a four-year old girl. Andria Heese received her sentence in court yesterday (thur). She pleaded guilty to careless driving last month in the January 2019 death of Gabriella Curry. Heese was backing up her police cruiser onto a sidewalk at Battle High School when she ran over the girl. She was originally facing involuntary manslaughter, but her charge was reduced.