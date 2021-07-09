Man accused in armed robbery at Dollar General in JCMO

KMIZ 17 — Cole County prosecutors charged a Holts Summit man with three felonies in the Wednesday armed robbery of a Jefferson City Dollar General store.

Tyler Williams, 24, was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He is accused of robbing a Dollar General at 1414 Missouri Blvd. on Wednesday morning,

A store employee told police that a masked man in dark clothing demanded money from the cash register at gunpoint a little before 11 a.m. Wednesday. The clerk gave him the money and was not injured, police said.

Police found Williams Wednesday afternoon and found evidence linking him to the crime