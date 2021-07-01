Covid numbers still growing

Mid-Missouri is still seeing higher coronavirus case increases. Cole County reported 34 new cases, the highest one-day total since January. Boone reported 35 new positives yesterday (wed). Active cases rose again. Hospitalizations went down a little. Cole County reported 34 new cases, the highest one-day total since January.

KMIZ 17 – The CEO of Lake Regional Health System says coronavirus numbers are moving in the wrong direction.

Lake Regional currently is treating 24 patients with the virus. Seven of the patients are on ventilators.

“Please let that sink in …” Henry said. “Among our inpatient census, one in three patients is COVID-positive. About one-third of those patients require assistance to breathe.”

Henry said seven people died due to COVID-19 between June 9 and June 25. He noted that all of this is preventable, thanks to the coronavirus vaccine.