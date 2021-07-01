FRA Medicaid bill and Wayfair tax at the State Capitol

The Missouri House sent the F-R-A tax bill to Governor Parson’s desk yesterday (wed). The tax will renew federal funding for Medicaid in the state. But some Republicans are upset that some of those dollars are going to Planned Parenthood…

O’Fallon state rep Nick Schroer says on the Mike Ferguson Show he filed a bill that would have banned those dollars from going toward abortion clinics. But the Senate adjourned yesterday (wed) before taking it up. Governor Parson had threatened to make budget cuts if the F-R-A wasn’t done by today (thur).

Governor Parson has signed a bill to require online retailers to collect sales taxes on purchases made by Missourians. Parson signed the so-called ‘Wayfair’ bill yesterday (wed). Missouri is the last state with a sales tax to approve such a rule. The legislation requires out-of-state retailers with at least 100-thousand dollars of annual sales in Missouri to collect state and local taxes beginning in 2023.