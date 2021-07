KMIZ 17 — A Gravois Mills man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Morgan County on Saturday. 52-year-old Michael Boettcher was driving southbound along Route 135 near Little Proctor Road when his motorcycle went off the right side of the road. The motorcycle then hit the ground and overturned.

Boettcher was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries.

MU Air transported him to University Hospital for treatment.