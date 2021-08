Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long says while he met with President Trump on Tuesday before announcing his bid for the U-S Senate, he did not receive an endorsement. But he’d like to get it.

Long says he made the decision to run more than a month ago, but he had to put together a team. Part of that team is former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, who will serve as a senior advisor in Long’s Senate campaign.