A judge will allow secret audio recordings into a Columbia man’s murder trial. The court handling the trial for Joseph Elledge said yesterday (tue) that the recordings are relevant and admissible. Elledge is charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, Mengqi Ji. Police found her remains at Rock Bridge State Park in March after a year-and-a-half long search. Prosecutors say the recordings detail months of verbal abuse by Elledge toward his wife.