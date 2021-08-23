Teacher charged in Capitol protest

(AP) — A Missouri teacher has been charged for her alleged role in the protests at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Federal prosecutors this week charged Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building.

The 29-year-old Springfield resident was arrested Wednesday but released without bail on the condition that she promise to show up for future court hearings.

The Kansas City Star reports she’s a new teacher at Dayspring Christian School in Springfield but expected to be fired following her arrest.