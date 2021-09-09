UPDATE *** Accused Mid – Mo killer found dead in South Dakota .. also named in killings in Miller County

A mid-Missouri man charged with killing a Fulton teacher and her daughter has been found dead in rural South Dakota, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. We’ve also confirmed that JT Mclean was wanted for two additional murders in Miller County. Deputies found two bodies, a man and woman, at a home on Route D in Kaiser Wednesday. Miller County deputies haven’t identified those victims but say McLean was in a car taken from one of his victims.

The Union County Sheriff’s office in Elk Point tells KWOS that the 45-year-old McLean was found dead in a stolen vehicle, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McLean, who has several aliases, was charged with two counts of first degree murder for the August deaths of Fulton teacher Allison Abitz and her daughter Jozee.

South Dakota authorities say they were contacted late last night by U-S Marshals, saying that McLean was wanted for four murders: the Abitz killings and two murders in Miller County. South Dakota authorities say McLean was driving a vehicle stolen from one of his murder victims, and ON STAR located that vehicle in a motel parking lot near Dakota Dunes.

Numerous agencies made contact with the motel and located McLean in his vehicle. They include the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Sioux City Police and South Dakota’s Department of Criminal Investigation.

Details about the Miller County murders are unclear. As for the August Boone County murders, court documents indicate that Allison Abitz was strangled, while Jozee was drowned.