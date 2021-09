State Rep. who lost her husband to COVID now says get tested

A MID – Missouri House Republican who lost her husband to COVID pneumonia is urging you to get tested for COVID. Ashland State Representative Sarah Walsh.

Walsh is also urging listeners to consider purchasing a 25-dollar pulse/oxygen meter that clips onto your finger. 63-year-old Steve Walsh, who died in August, was the longest-serving member of Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s staff.