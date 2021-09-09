Listen to KWOS Live
Boone Sheriff photo

*** NEW INFORMATION *** Accused killer now suspected in two Lake area deaths as well

Sheriff’s deputies in mid-Missouri’s Miller County say a murder suspect who killed himself overnight in South Dakota is now suspected of killing a man and a woman in Kaiser. Investigators name them as 74-year-old Daniel Stephan and 64-year-old Pamela Stephan. 

JT McLean is now suspected in the murders of a Fulton teacher and her daughter, and of the deaths of a Kaiser man and woman
(undated photo courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Facebook page)

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire’s office says the two victims were discovered Wednesday in the 300 block of Route D. The victims’ names have not been released, pending notification of relatives.

Miller County sheriff’s deputies say deputies were dispatched to the home, for a well-being check. Deputy Sheriff Randy Wheeler tells says that detectives are still investigating.

It’s unclear when the two Kaiser residents were murdered.

The suspect in their deaths, 45-year-old JT McLean, was found dead in a stolen vehicle overnight in South Dakota. His body was found near a motel, as South Dakota state troopers and sheriff’s deputies closed in on him.

