New evidence puts Columbia man at scene of dead wife’s body

The veteran Boone County prosecutor says cell phone records place Columbia murder suspect Joseph Elledge at the grave site of his wife at Rock Bridge State Park in October 2019. The revelation came during a heated Thursday hearing in Boone County Circuit Court between Prosecutor Dan Knight and defense attorney Scott Rosenblum. Knight also told the judge that soil found on Elledge’s boots place him at Menggi Ji’s grave site. Counselor Rosenblum accused Knight of “poisoning the jury” in open court, and Knight responded by saying “I don’t see any jury here.” Knight and Rosenblum sparred in court several times. Knight says he’s subpoenaed 180 witnesses to testify in Elledge’s trial, which will begin on November 1.

 

