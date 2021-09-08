Listen to KWOS Live
‘NO” vote on Ashland expansion

Kmiz — The Ashland Board of Aldermen voted four to two against an annexation proposal Tuesday night. The topic of discussion for Tuesday night’s meeting was to consider a request to rezone 15 acres of land for commercial development along East Hayes Road.

Rob Wolverton hopes to develop the 15 acres through his company, R. Anthony Holdings. Wolverton would like to build a campus for Jefferson City based non-profit organization St. Raymond’s Society, a pregnancy help center. A number of Ashland residents don’t want a proposed entertainment complex to go in near their homes.

