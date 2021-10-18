After 85 years, Jefferson City’s oldest family – owned car dealership is selling

Two longtime Jefferson City car dealerships have been sold to the Drewing Automotive Group. The sale was announced Friday afternoon by Riley Auto Group, which says the deal is expected to close in December.

Terms of the sale have not been disclosed.

Riley Auto Group says the sale involves Riley Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac, Riley Toyota and Riley Collision Center, which are all located near Highway 54 in south Jefferson. The new dealerships will operate under the names Rusty Drewing Toyota and Rusty Drewing Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac.

Riley Auto Group celebrated its 85th anniversary in Jefferson City in September, and Missouri Governor Mike Parson spoke at one of the anniversary celebrations.

“I have the utmost respect for what the Riley organization has done, they have embodied the spirit of how a dealership should be run and operated. What Kevin, Mike and Carey Riley have done has been nothing short of exceptional. I love the dealerships, the way they run them, the hometown feel and we will continue to support everything locally. We will be a big part of the community and plan to carry on the traditions they have established over the last 85 years,” Rusty Drewing of Drewing Automotive Group says, in a press release.

Mr. Drewing says all Riley Auto Group employees will be retained in their current positions as part of the purchase. That includes Riley family members Gemma Riley, Kyle Riley, Amanda Riley and Jay Schnieders.

Gary Drewing began with Joe Machens Ford in Columbia, which become one of the largest Ford dealerships in the nation. Drewing Automotive Group was established in late 2015, after selling eight of ten Joe Machens dealerships to Arkansas-based McLarty Automotive Group.

Both Riley dealerships were struck by the May 2019 EF-3 tornado that struck Jefferson City. The tornado destroyed about 800 vehicles, causing millions of dollars in damage. Both dealerships rebuilt.