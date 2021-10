KMIZ — Shots were fired at a Jefferson City park late Wednesday,

Officers found more than 16 spent casings after being sent at about 11 p.m. to McClung Park, the Jefferson City Police Department said in a news release. Police also found a .40-caliber handgun.

No one was injured, police said, but shots hit several vehicles. Several people investigators contacted refused to provide information,

Police said the shooting likely started with some kind of disturbance.