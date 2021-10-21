Listen to KWOS Live
Did out of date computers factor into a problem with a state government website?

There’s a ‘dirty little secret’ in state government which might have played a role in the website glitch found by a reporter on the state Department of Education’s website. O’Fallon State Rep. Tony Lovasco admits that many state agency computer systems are woefully out of date …   

Lovasco has worked privately in the I-T field for years. The Post – Dispatch reporter stumbled onto public access to Missouri teachers’ personal information on the DESE website and then notified the agency. The Governor then threatened the paper with legal action.

