ABC – 17 — The jury from Cape Girardeau County finds Michael Humphrey guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action on Wednesday night in the 2017 killing of Ben Renick. Humphrey drove the person law enforcement and Humphrey’s own defense team said killed Renick – his wife, Lynlee Renick.

Prosecutors argued Humphrey also gave Lynlee the gun to use in the shooting, which Humphrey’s team denied.

Lynlee Renick’s trial is set to start in December in Boone County.