One Army veteran state legislator doesn’t think US military personnel should face discharges for not getting a COVID vaccination. Branson State Rep. Brian Seitz says it not the same as the shots he was required to get …

An internet thread claiming service members who don’t get vaccinated could face dishonorable discharges is wrong. Only a general court martial can result in a dishonorable or a bad conduct discharge.

Seitz claims the COVID vaccines are ‘ineffective’.