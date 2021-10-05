Listen to KWOS Live
Johnson execution will move ahead tonight

Will the Governor spare a Mid – Missouri man who faces lethal injection tonight (Tues)? Ernest Lee Johnson has spent decades on death row after being convicted of killing three victims in a Columbia convenience store. Jefferson City’s Kevin Green spent 16 – years in San Quentin after being wrongly accused in the beating death of his unborn daughter and the near – fatal attack on his wife …     

A convicted serial killer later confessed, allowing Green to go free. Johnson’s supporters say he should not be executed because he is intellectually disabled.

