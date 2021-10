Former Mid-Mo county clerk wants to move to Congress

A Mid – Missouri veteran is one of the growing field of candidates for Vicky Hartzler’s Congressional seat. Taylor Burks was appointed to the Boone County Clerk job after longtime clerk Wendy Noren became ill …

Burks is now the director of the state Division of Labor Standards. He’s also a Naval Reserve officer. Hartzler is running for Roy Blunt’s US Senate seat.