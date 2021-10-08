KWOS Person You Should Know

KWOS / UNITED WAY / Jefferson Bank Person You Should Know /Austin Petersen & John Marsh

October 8, 2021

This person is from Owensville, MO, married 38 years, 3 daughters, 8 grandchildren, and 1 on the way.

This person retired from business in consulting and recruiting after 34 years. Love of keeping busy and being around people lead to this current role.

Favorite quote, “When you see something beautiful in someone, tell them. It may take seconds to say, but for them it could last a life time. Your smile is your logo, your personality is your business card, how you leave others feeling after an experience with you becomes your trademark.”

This person moved to Jefferson City to be near Grandchildren, and to assist family with busy schedules, and to have the ability to attend Grandchildren’s activities. This person also mentors basketball officials for NCAA and MSHSAA. And in addition, is a 3 rd generation farmer and enjoys time on the farm in Owensville – cattle, crops, hunting and fishing. GOD is most important in this person’s life, keeping positive energy for self and encouraging others for a better society.

This person works for a local non-profit and helps to direct fundraising campaigns to create revenue. In addition, this person recruits and interviews potential employees. This person loves job duties that allow him to not only be around people, but building relationships with co-workers, investors, business partners, and other United Way agencies. BUT his FAVORITE part of his job is working the kids of the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City!

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is, John Schaefferkoetter, Resource Development and Human Resources Director, Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City. Boys and Girls Club is a United Way Partner Agency.

“John Schaefferkoetter is one of the most positive, honest, and caring people I’ve ever met….. Whether it is mentoring or training newly hired youth development professionals or meeting investors in the community to talk about the amazing services the Club offers, John cares about everyone he interacts with and he couldn’t be a better ambassador for our youth.” – Wade Middaugh, Chief Executive Officer

Boys and Girls Club offers After School programs for children K through 12th grade. The Club is open year-round serving close to 1,000 children per year. When the children arrive, they enjoy an after school snack before moving into homework/reading time where children read for 20 minutes every day, receive help with homework and tutoring if needed. After homework time, children enjoy a multitude of activities including STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), art, physical fitness, music, dance and more! Children also receive a hot, nutritious dinner before going home. It’s important our Club kids NEVER go to bed hungry. And what does this service cost a low income family? Only $25/semester because money should never be a barrier for a child who needs us most! To learn more go to BGCJC.com … donate or volunteer.