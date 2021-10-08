Suspect arrested after fire and active shooter call at JCMO public housing high rise

KMIZ — Jefferson City police arrested one man after he allegedly started a fire in his apartment and called in an active shooter situation at the 10/12 Jackson Street Housing complex Thursday morning.

When police first arrived, a complete tenant evacuation was in process for the elderly and disabled residents. There was no active shooter.

Officers determined that Hankel Jones, 54, a resident, had triggered the fire alarm by starting a fire in his apartment,

After being read his Miranda warning, the suspect told police that he called 911 and said there was an active shooter, according to Jefferson City police.

Hankel is charged with second-degree arson and first-degree terroristic threat.