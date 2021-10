ABC – 17 — Over 300 protestors were in front of a University of Missouri fraternity after a report of a freshman with alcohol poisoning.

The University of Missouri has suspended all fraternity activities after the reported alcohol poisoning at Phi Gamma Delta.

The university said in a news release that the poisoning happened early Wednesday and that the student was unresponsive and taken to a hospital. The campus Phi Gamma Delta – FIJI chapter has been suspended.