Happy Homecoming at both Mizzou and Lincoln!

Thousands of people will be in downtown Columbia for Saturday morning’s Mizzou homecoming parade.

It will start at 9 near Tiger Avenue and Rollins and winds through downtown, ending on Cherry street.

Lincoln’s parade winds through Jefferson City as well starting at Broadway and High.

Mizzou’s football team will battle North Texas in Saturday’s 110th homecoming game in Columbia. Kickoff is set for 3:01 at Faurot Field, and temperatures will be approaching 90 degrees.

Lincoln hosts Missouri Southern.

Mizzou’s homecoming dates to 1911, and Mizzou consistently has been recognized for having one of the largest and longest homecoming celebrations in the nation.