Why would you serve your time as a Jefferson City firefighter or police officer when you could make a lot more money at another department? Former Councilman Carlos Graham says a ballot issue next month is designed to stop that attrition …

Graham says Jefferson City is the only Missouri town this size that starts both police and firefighters at under $40,000. If you live inside the (Jefferson City) limits, you’ll see the 1 / 4 – cent sales tax on your ballot November 2nd.