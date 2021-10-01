KWOS Person You Should Know

KWOS / Jefferson Bank / UNITED WAY Person You Should Know /Austin Petersen & John Marsh

October 1, 2021

This person was born and raised in Wardsville MO and the oldest of 9 children. Her spouse retired from the Air Force, which allowed them to travel the world. Unfortunately, he passed away 11 years ago.

This person has been a docent at the Governor’s Mansion for many years. Side note: A docent at the Governor’s Mansion is a volunteer that acts as a guide or educator of the past AND dresses in period costumes. They typically assist with special events around town.

This person aspired to be a doctor, but when her father died in his 50’s she decided to stay home to help the family. She later became a register Radiologic Technician and obtained her BS degree. She loves continuing her education and takes part in several book clubs and a creative writing class.

Quote our person lives by / It’s from George Bernard Shaw, playwright, 1856-1950. “ I am of the opinion that my life belongs to the whole community and as I long as I live, it is my privilege to do for it what I can. It is a sort of splendid torch which I have got hold of for a moment and I want to make it burn as brightly as possible before handing it on to the future generation. “

This person says she is “sort of” retired. Prior to that she worked as Clinic Administrator for Jefferson City Bone and Joint Clinic. She now devotes her time to the Adult Basic Literacy Education (ABLE) where she serves as a board member and also as long time tutor for ABLE and the local middle schools.

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is, Carol Mehmert Davidson, ABLE (Adult Basic Literacy Education) Learning Center, TUTOR and Volunteer. ABLE is a United Way Partner Agency.

In closing Carol reminds us that, “volunteerism is a success when we take the time to ask someone to help!”

ABLE Learning Center is always looking for volunteers to assist adults and middle school students to improve their reading skills. Instruction and materials are provided. If you can devote at least one hour each week and have a desire to help contact ABLE at 573-636-5558. Classes are held at 204 E. Dunklin St. here in JCMO. OR visit AbleLearningCenter.com on the web for more info.