No more masks for JC public school kids

KMIZ — The Jefferson City School District will drop its mask requirement starting today – Friday. Students and staff who are in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual will no longer need to quarantine in most cases

the school district said the changes are because there are fewer close contact cases than last school year, and there have not been any close contact cases in the school that turned out to be positive cases.

Those who are identified as a close contact case outside of school will still be required to quarantine. Masks will still be encouraged, especially for unvaccinated people.