New tech college for Ashland will soon be a reality

Missouri’s governor is praising plans to build a Ranken Tech campus in fast-growing Ashland. It will be built along Highway 63. Ashland State Representative Sara Walsh says the Central Missouri Workforce Development Center will be convenient for Southern Boone R-1 students:

The tech center is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023. The curriculum will focus on IT, nursing, construction and manufacturing. Walsh obtained one-point-five million dollars in state funding for the facility.