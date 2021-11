Shots for your kids … or not?

Should you get the COVID vaccine for your school age child? Even Cole County Health’s Communicable Disease Coordinator is trying to decide what is right for her kids …

Chezney Schulte says she plans to talk with her family pediatrician before making that decision.

As for adults who want to get their third dose booster, the Cole County Health Department will offer those shots on Thursday from 9am – 3pm on a walk- in basis.