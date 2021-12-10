A decade – plus in prison for a convicted killer

Abc – 17 — A jury on Thursday recommended more than a decade in prison for a woman convicted in her husband’s Montgomery County killing.

Jurors recommended sentencing Lynlee Renick to 13 years in prison for second-degree murder and three years in prison on armed criminal action.

Judge Kevin Crane will impose the sentence during a Jan. 24 hearing, and said Thursday that he’s likely to follow the recommendation. Crane will also decide whether to have the sentences run concurrently or consecutively.

Prosecutors sought life in prison on the murder conviction and 15 years for armed criminal action.