Auxvasse police chief on suspension

Abc – 17 — The Auxvasse police chief was suspended Thursday after he was arrested Tuesday pending an investigation into an incident.

Police Chief Kevin Suedmeyer was charged with fourth-degree domestic assault.

The 15-year-old at the home told investigators that Suedmeyer was upset with the teen’s grades and showed the investigator a text that read “When I get Home – leave the dogs inside & come outside… We are going to settle this once and for all.” When the 15-year-old got home Suedmeyer did a leg sweep to the boy, knocking him down.

During an interview with Suedmeyer, Suedmeyer said he confronted the 15-year-old about poor academic performance and got angry when the 15-year-old did not respond.