Man pleads to being a ‘felon with a gun’

ABC – 17 — A federal jury convicted a Jefferson City man of illegally having a gun that he used to shoot another person, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri said.

Dana R. Day Jr., 31, was found guilty Wednesday on one count of being a felon with a gun and.

Day was accused of shooting another man twice in the chest and groin during a Sept. 15, 2018, argument after a traffic crash. Day drove away from the scene, the prosecutor’s office said, while the victim ran to a nearby apartment and called 911.