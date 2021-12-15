Listen to KWOS Live
Man who spent years behind bars says it’s time for legal marijuana

You might remember the story of Jeff Mizansky. He’s the Sedalia man who spent 21 – years of a life without parole sentence after his ‘third strike’ marijuana conviction before Governor Jay Nixon commuted his imprisonment. Mizansky thinks it’s unfair that Missourians are still jailed for something that’s legal if you have a medical card for it … Mizansky adds that marijuana convictions still follow someone even after they’ve served their time. He says a record keeps many people from getting a good job.

 

