Capital Region has connectivity issues

ABC – 17 — Capital Region Medical Center suffered a network-wide outage that affected both its phones and internet communications Friday.

Lindsay Human spokeswoman for the hospital said “Captain Region Medical Center is currently experiencing a service availability blackout. The network has been disabled system wide. Early Friday morning unusual activity was noted in the phone system and the decision was made to take the network down as a precaution to allow the teams to evaluate the situation.

Patients are told to call the main number to try to get through to the medical center that number is 573-632-5000.