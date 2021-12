A January 24 sentencing date has been set for a Columbia woman convicted of the high-profile murder of her husband in 2017 in Montgomery County. Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane has given Lynlee Renick 25 days to file a motion for a new trial. Renick’s trial last week drew national media attention to Columbia, and “Court TV” broadcast the trial live. While Renick was convicted of second degree murder, she told the jury that co-defendant Michael Humphrey killed her husband, Ben.