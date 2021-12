ABC – 17 — The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 13.1% on Sunday. An additional 1,643 new COVID-19 cases were added bringing the total of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is now 781,535.

No new deaths were added. DHSS has recorded a total of 12,843 COVID-19 related deaths.

In the state’s healthcare system, 2,052 people are dealing with COVID-19 infections. Of those, 484 are in the ICU and 240 are on ventilators.