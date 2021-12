Eric Greitens gets an earful from the ‘faithful’

Did Eric Greitens’ stance on Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act upset his core supporters? The U-S Senate candidate was on the KWOS Morning Show. The former Governor has questions about the new law that prohibits Missouri cops from enforcing federal gun laws …

Greitens adds that barring Missouri police departments from working with federal agencies cuts off an important stream of needed law enforcement funding.